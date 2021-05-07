When it comes to your digital marketing, have you looked at the total content experience you’re creating? Have you thought about what your potential customers go through when they read, watch or listen to your marketing?
The most important aspect (I believe) in the marketing equation is that anyone with a good idea and a willingness to invest time and effort can build a successful online footprint with their content. The downside is that there are so many options that it can be confusing to figure out how to make it work.
Using content to grow your business is a long game, and it’s a game of questions. Questions that your audience has that you answer in your content, and questions that you can ask yourself to ensure that you’re consistently creating the type of experience that your consumers and potential customers are looking for. If you’re planning to use content marketing to drive awareness and interest in your business, asking yourself the right questions when planning the online experience is essential to publishing the marketing messages that resonate with your intended customers.
Question One – Is your content easy to find? Does a potential customer need to go on a deep dive to discover your content? The people you intend to sell to have options, and if they have to jump through hoops in order to learn what they need to know so they can buy, they’ll find somebody else. It’s your job to plan for your content to meet them where they are.
Question Two – Is your content enjoyable/valuable for your intended customer? The online space is very noisy, and if your marketing doesn’t answer their questions while keeping them engaged, your content will be ignored.
Question Three – Is your content easy to consume? Attention spans are short these days, practice being succinct so your audience doesn’t lose interest.
Whether you’ve been creating & publishing content for years or you’re just getting started, including these questions as a part of your creation process will help you be consistent with designing the experience your intended customers will grow to expect and appreciate.
Content marketing is the cornerstone of digital marketing. It is so important that, as a business owner, you to understand how to create an experience built on your content that your audience will look forward to participating in.