The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be seen and felt all over the world. Lockdowns, forced closures and fear of being in public spaces have consumers staying in, and this has turned the attention of many businesses to digital marketing. Whether you’re now to the online space or have been digitally active for a while, it’s important to be careful. With so many options available, being hasty could put your business in a more vulnerable position.
Have you ever lived through a pandemic before? I’d guess no. This is new territory for everyone, and as a business owner it’s important for you to realize that you may have to explore new tactics to achieve your business goals. Particularly if you’re experimenting with new online platforms remember what you want to achieve through your business.
Speaking of new platforms, don’t forget the mobile experience. To ensure that online visitors get the same experience with your business whether they’re on desktop or a smartphone, mobile responsiveness is important. If you have popups on your website or strategically placed text on your social media platforms, confirm that everything functions the way you’ve intended it to.
Digital marketing seems “fun” – posting selfies, doing live broadcasts, making videos, watching comments roll in on your blog and social media posts, it hardly feels like work at all sometimes. Except it is work, the bottom line of your business depends on it. Don’t make the mistake of getting caught up in the amusement that you don’t pay attention to analytics. Even though you can engage in digital marketing activities without spending any money, your time is still worth something, invest in the platforms that give you a return.
The same advice applies when you’re spending money on advertising, track your results and make adjustments when needed.
Lastly, don’t assume that your audience still holds the same motivations that they once had for buying your products. Perhaps their priorities have shifted, maybe they’ve discovered new interests, or the pandemic has raised new concerns in their life. Pay attention to what they’re paying attention to, show that you understand. We tend to think of business as being completely separate from anything personal, but the pandemic has changed things. Don’t make the mistake of doing business as usual in such an unusual time.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.