There are multiple factors that make a business successful on social media. Everybody wants to get engagement, subscribers and conversions, but we often forget the nature of social media is to be social FIRST. This means that the Know-Like-Trust factor matters.
When you attend networking events, do you jump right into selling? At a minimum, an initial in-person conversation turns into a follow-up phone call which leads to a meeting over coffee. Social media allows business owners to do the same thing, except the conversations are happening with multiple people at once, giving them the chance to get to know you over time. Consider sharing the reasons that you’re in business, introducing your team, or talk about how you’re pivoting your business in response to the pandemic. Being present and allowing followers to get to know the business shows that you’re not just interested in a transaction, you’re looking for a relationship.
That said, consumers aren’t required to “like” you in order to buy your product, but on social media you have the opportunity to delight them with your unique flavor.
You could do this through livestreaming, where viewers get a chance to experience you in an unfiltered manner, or allowing existing customers to share their experiences on your social media channels. The goal here is to show why your business is different, because your differences will help you attract and repel the right people.
It goes without saying that trust and credibility are required when money is involved. In the online space it’s easy to pretend to be a genuine entity and take advantage of people, so it’s important for legitimate businesses to be clear that they can be trusted. If want to use social media to do this, consider posting about the experience, specialized trainings or certifications that your business offers. If online payments are an option perhaps sharing that transactions are handled using trusted payment processors. No detail is too insignificant to remind your prospective customers that they can trust you with their purchases.
For lack of a more impactful word, you can use social media to “propagandize” their audiences over and over again for no money. These platforms work in your favor when your content is directed at building awareness, creating affinity and developing assurances that consumers have made the right choice when they picked you.