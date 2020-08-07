Small businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic. Unprecedented job losses plus economic slowdowns due to COVID-19 have sparked fear about the future. Times like these compel innovation; when consumer habits and interests shift, the businesses that want to serve them are forced to do the same. The 2020 post-pandemic environment is unlike anything we’ve experienced, and I believe the key to success going forward will be leveraging online platforms. Building a digital marketing action plan to reach wider audiences will allow small businesses to grow while impacting the world though their products and services.
The first step in building a digital marketing action plan is getting clear on what makes your business unique. Even when there are multiple businesses selling the same product at the same price, consumers will choose one over the other for specific reasons. Defining and declaring your business’ irreplaceable characteristics makes you the obvious choice for the right people.
Speaking of the right people, do you know what type of people you want to attract though your digital marketing efforts? The internet and social media have made the world feel smaller, but that every online user is not your customer. When you know what motivates the specific customer you want to attract, it becomes easier to design your marketing around those interests. Get clear on the person (or people) you intend to attract. Any great salesperson can identify their ideal customer from a mile away.
After defining the customer avatar, setting business goals is next. Decide what you want and align your marketing to make it happen. If attracting new people to sign up for your email list is a goal, share your incentives for them to take action. When done effectively, digital marketing requires time to plan and consistent effort to show up. Without a clear goal to pursue, there’s no point in making the investment.
Digital marketing encompasses a combination of owned, earned and paid platforms.
Figuring out which channels will be most effective to reach the right people with the right message is a must for any digital marketing action plan to be effective.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, we’ve learned the importance of quickly being able to adapt to changing parameters, and the organizations that are open to innovation will be able to thrive in the digital marketing landscape.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.