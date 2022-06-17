Social media has changed the way we connect, communicate, shop, research and learn. Small business owners like you and I know the power of social media to support our ability to build an audience and make money, but did you know there is a designated day to celebrate the greatness of social media?
Social Media Day was started by Mashable in 2010 and is observed on June 30 all over the world as a global celebration of the growth of social media and its continuing integration into all aspects of our day to day lives.
In 2016 I hosted a citywide Social Media Day in Sierra Vista in partnership with the Cochise College SBDC, and if you’re wondering how you can commemorate the holiday this year for your business, I’ve got a few ideas for you.
If you’re reading this column right now, I’m going to assume that you have some level of interest in leveraging online marketing tools to grow your organization. Whether you’re publishing written content, making videos, sharing photos, or creating graphics there is room for your business to take part in the celebration and take advantage of the opportunity.
If you’ve noticed your engagement has dropped and you want to jumpstart new conversations with your audience, consider hosting an “Ask Me Anything” session or livestream a Q&A event. If there is an industry leader you believe your audience would enjoy hearing from, interview them on your channel and encourage your followers to tune in live to participate. You’ll have an opportunity to capture details about the challenges your audience is experiencing right now while building momentum in preparation for a future promotion.
Which social media channel has your most active audience? On which channel do you publish most often? Where do the bulk of your sales come from? I consider the channel(s) that contribute more to your bottom line than others as your hero channel(s). If you’re considering a special promotion for Social Media Day, your hero channels are a great place to promote it.
If there is a channel you’ve been considering adding to your publishing mix (Tiktok, LinkedIn, Snapchat), why not plan to make your big debut on Social Media Day? Social media in general is already going to be a top topic of conversation, so create a strategy that will allow you to jump on the trend so you can start building your audience!
If on no other day of the year, Social Media Day is THE day for small business owners to get online and participate in the conversations that users are constantly having.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.