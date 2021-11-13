It’s the time of year for holiday celebrations, which means preparing your marketing strategy. The holiday season is a competitive time for businesses of all sizes, and for small business owners, it’s important to get your plan in place early.
In my opinion, content marketing is one of the best ways to attract new customers businesses to promote their products while providing valuable information to visitors, and content should be a part of your overall holiday marketing strategy. It can also be used to welcome existing customers back to make a purchase. There’s a fine line between driving as much traffic as possible to your offers while creating personal connections with your audience, and when you approach the holidays with a plan, your business will benefit going into the new year.
First, what are your specific goals? Do you want to sell $10,000 worth of your best-selling item? Do you want to add 500 subscribers to your email list? Do you want to improve your SEO ranking? Creating a plan without first identifying your objectives doesn’t set you up for success. Take the time to define exactly what you want so you can do everything in your power to get it.
Next, do you know what your audience is interested in? Are you aware of the current consumer trends? According to Deloitte’s 2021 Holiday Retail survey, 7 out of 10 consumers expect to spend more this year than 2020, leaning toward experiences like traveling. Clothing & accessories, electronics and gift cards are the expected top spending areas, and 62% of shopping is expected to occur online. If your business aligns with these areas and you offer online purchasing, think about how your content can start introducing your business as place to shop.
How can you create your version of a ‘doorbuster?’ Can you make an offer they can’t refuse? Keep in mind that shoppers are willing to search high and low for the best deals, particularly during the holiday season. Your offer doesn’t necessarily have to include a discount, consider if you can add freebies or create a limited time bundle that would incentivize spending with you.
Take a look at your content archive; what videos, blogs, photos and graphics do you already have that you can use to support your campaign? Credibility goes a long way in the online shopping space, build on your experience and longevity by highlighting your ‘vintage’ content.
The holidays are one of the most important times of the year for small business owners to leverage content marketing opportunities to build awareness and increase sales. Take advantage of the excitement and get your business ready for holiday shoppers!
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.