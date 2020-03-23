When most people hear the word marketing they think of the traditional mediums – newspaper, TV, radio and direct mail. These channels focused on finding customers by pushing messages out regardless of a consumer having an expressed desire or interest to buy the product or learn more about it.
Digital marketing takes what we’re used to as buyers and sellers and applies it using digital technologies. The concept of marketing today is fast and pulls potential customers in by publishing what they’re looking for.
These days, it seems like everybody is communicating everywhere, and it’s easy for you as a business owner or marketing person to fall into a persistent state of overwhelm trying to keep up with the array of tools, software and platforms. To compound the constant game of catch up, the smallest innovative shift has the potential to disrupt an entire strategy. It’s enough to make any marketer give up, but the truth is, if your business doesn’t keep up with the environment, it will die.
When it comes to marketing products and/or services in the digital marketing age, I want you to imagine your business as the seat on a three-legged stool, and everything that you do online is a supporting leg on that stool. In addition to social media, email and website are the other tools that create the complete stool to promote the stuff online. To use them for anything else (or to not use them at all) is a waste of time and resources.
You might be wondering why it’s necessary to use all three legs, and there are several advantages for the small business owner operating with limited resources. For example, having the ability to attract and connect with wider audiences (using social media), nurture the connections (email) while also meeting people at the place of their questions online (website) can all be accomplished simultaneously on a consistent basis. Every business owner has a vision for their business, and when all pieces of the complete digital marketing pie are activated and engaged, the wheels of that business keeps rolling toward the goals and objectives.
As digital platforms and channels evolve, current and future marketers will need to prioritize learning in order to stay on top of technological changes. As consumers look for the online interactions to help them make buying decisions, it will behoove small business owners to plans backwards from the sale and market their products along the customer’s journey.