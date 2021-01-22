2020 was the year that we’d like to forget. Everything was changed — our daily lives, the way we share space, the way we shop, and the way we do business. As marketers we’re used to shifting our activities in pursuit of reaching more customers, but the past year has been both a reset and a revolution. If you have a goal of staying relevant and growing your business, the digital marketing trends that will impact 2021 should definitely be on your radar.
I believe that transparency will be an essential asset this year, because consumers and customers have the freedom to choose. They can choose what they watch, read, listen to, and where they spend, so the experience around the transaction matters. Businesses and brands that are open to sharing their values and invite the audience into a deeper relationship, beyond the transaction, will find that trust and alignment with their products and services grows. Informed customers want to engage with informed businesses.
As COVID-19 continues to impact where we’ll go and how we’ll operate once we get there, shoppers will rely on digital research even more to support their purchases. Does your business have an online presence? Reaching customers more frequently through search engine optimization is going to be a primary strategic objective in 2021. You won’t need to wonder where to find your customers in 2021, they’ll be online.
The word Zoom has become a verb in addition to being the go-to platform for connecting virtually. Online events started in 2020 out of necessity, but I believe they will be here to stay due to the ease of access and the return on investment. Your local event can be open to global attendees and lower upfront costs mean greater profit potential.
Audio came roaring back in a new way toward the end of 2020 as a method of networking and building an audience, with the launch of an iOS-only app called Clubhouse. Combining the ease of audio-only content (no need to worry about your hair & makeup) with content that disappears after the conversation ends and invitation-only exclusivity, and you have users spending HOURS listening, sharing and connecting. Audio has been here for a while, but in 2021 I believe it will dominate as a medium for content distribution.
Articles like this come out every year, filled with predictions and data about what to expect, and sometimes it’s hard to filter through the advice and know what to prioritize in the coming year. You’re the expert in your business and your capacity. I invite you to choose one trend, go all in and reap the benefits of your intentional focus.