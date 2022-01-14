Social media is a great marketing tool for businesses of every size; it’s also not great for the mental and emotional health of those who use it.
I’ve said before that if I wasn’t an entrepreneur, I probably wouldn’t have a social media presence. I can’t help but think about how the information users share is handled by platforms and the pressure that people feel to “be on” and share every aspect of their lives.
This is why the recent announcement from Lush Cosmetics that they would be deactivating their Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok accounts wasn’t all that surprising, and I could understand if more businesses wanted to quit social media for good.
Believe it or not, there was life prior to social media, and succeeding with social media is possible for businesses that have a plan for how they’ll connect with their audiences using other digital channels.
I consider social media to be one of the legs on the three-legged online marketing stool, so if you feel strongly that it’s time to take a stand like Lush has done, make sure you have your remaining legs firmed up.
If new and returning customers won’t find your business on social, is your website ready to welcome them? Your business website isn’t hindered by the boundaries of some social platforms, like character limits on Twitter. Consider all the ways your potential customers would want to learn more about what you offer, and publish that content (videos, text, images, graphics) on your website. With no algorithms to figure out and fight against, you can publish as often as you want to!
The third leg of the digital marketing stool is email. Social media users log into their preferred platforms five to seven times per day. Consider how you can create one-on-one conversations with your audience in their inboxes.
With organic reach hovering between 2% and4% on Facebook and the average email open rate 15%-25%, the odds of your messages being seen increase if they’re delivered via email.
Social media is a powerful tool for the modern entrepreneur looking to market their business online. It can also be a time-suck and has been shown to negatively impact the mental and emotional health of users.
As your company evolves you may find yourself wondering if these platforms are right for your business moving forward. If the answer is no, have a solid plan to maximize your alternatives.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.