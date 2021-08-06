It’s not easy to get your company to stand out in today’s cluttered marketing landscape. Marketing is more important than ever for growing your business, but how can you get your message heard above the noise? Use stories to connect with your audience, because facts tell, but stories sell.
When we think about marketing in the traditional sense we think about the 4 P’s – product, place, price and promotion. These elements cover the fundamentals of putting the right product in the right place at the right time, but doesn’t have room for making it unique or personal. Storytelling takes things to another level.
Humans are wired to process (and receive messages from) stories. From Aesop’s Fables to Marvel movies, small business owners like you and I participate in stories all day long, and we can apply storytelling in every form of marketing for our businesses.
It’s easy to copy and paste the "best practices" that online marketing gurus recommend, but the downside is sounding exactly like everybody else! Using stories as a vehicle for promoting your products and services helps create differentiation while giving potential customers something genuine to connect with and emotionally invest in.
So, what’s your story? What inspired you to start your business? How did you come up with the idea for your latest product? Who was the first team member you hired? These are opportunities to create connections with your audience by sharing experiences that they’ll relate to, even if they don’t have a business themselves.
A key ingredient in storytelling is empathy; being able to understand and relate to your intended customer allows you to step into their shoes so you can tell stories that will resonate with them. When you’re paying attention to what’s happening in the lives of your audience you can show that you understand by telling a story that meets our need for human connection. Stories also allow for a level of intimacy that’s rare in traditional marketing, relying on a variety of messages that will speak to a variety of interests, habits and lifestyles. The better you know your audience, the better you’ll be able to share the stories they’ll find irresistible.
Steve Jobs said that the most powerful person in the world is the storyteller – using stories in your marketing will help you create the impact you want to make in the world and get you paid in the process.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.