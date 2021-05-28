Let’s be honest — running a successful small business is hard work. The more competitive a market becomes, the harder it is to stay above the noise and connect with customers. This is why it’s so important to make sure you avoid these most common marketing mistakes small businesses make online.
The first mistake is not having a strategy for your business. Your business strategy contains your vision and gives you a starting point for how you’ll engage every day. It provides the foundation for every decision, investment and priority for all stakeholders in your business. Do you have a plan for how your business shows up and competes in your market?
Mistake number two is not being clear on the target; how much do you know about the person your product best serves? When I work with clients who are frustrated because they’re not getting the results they want from their marketing, we always revisit their target customer profile. Digital marketing is a marathon and knowing as much as you can about your intended customer allows you to create endless marketing content to connect with them.
What resources do you have in place to support your digital marketing efforts? A barrier to being consistent online is not having the proper tools in place. Being as efficient and productive as possible rests on using a variety of tools that allow you to save time and build a successful footprint. Depending on your go-to methods of digital marketing, your tools can make or break your plan.
Lastly, do you have a specific strategy for every marketing channel you use? Whether you’re leveraging social media, SEO and/or email, having a plan for the specific actions you’ll take to support your objectives is important. For example, will you use videos to maximize organic reach on Facebook? Will you email your subscribers once a week? How often will you publish new blog posts every month?
Every business needs marketing, and the advantage of digital marketing is being able to extend the reach of your business beyond your zip code. You already know how important it is to have a strong online presence to reach your audience, engage with your customers and grow your business. Avoiding these common digital marketing mistakes to be more successful with your online marketing efforts.