For any business to successfully grow and develop, it’s important to be able to utilize the right digital marketing channels. There are many different channels to choose from in order to reach your customer base, but not all of them are going to be right for your company. Choosing the best digital marketing channels for your business is an important decision and will depend on a variety of factors. Building your effective digital marketing strategy starts with these steps.
Step 1 - Identify your objectives. It’s a must that your marketing activities be aligned with your business goals, otherwise what’s the point? Being clear on how you want your marketing to support the growth of your business will become the foundation for your strategy and support your day-to-day operations. If you want to build awareness for your brand, consider the platforms that have a large user base. If your target audience is more niche, identify the platforms they use regularly.
Step 2 – Identify your target audience. Who is the person that your product best serves? Who is the person that you want to work with? All of your marketing messages will be focused on this person and their needs. When you know who this person is, your marketing will be more successful and give you the results you want.
Step 3 – Choose your content preferences. As much as we consider algorithms and trends when thinking about platforms to use, knowing what type of content you prefer to create is essential. I encourage clients to be clear on this detail because it supports their consistency over the long term and allows for building a distribution plan.
Step 4 – Acknowledge your bandwidth. Creating your digital marketing universe will require you to have a repeatable process for making your channels work together, what can you manage? How many channels can you (or your team) handle without getting overwhelmed? According to Pew Research Center, 91% of retail brands use two or more social channels, so finding the balance between the bare minimum and maximizing reach for your business is a must.
There is no single marketing channel that will work for your business all the time. There's no one-size-fits-all approach to digital marketing and most companies thrive on at least a few of the same channels. Asking yourself the right questions is the first step to choosing the right digital marketing channels for your business.