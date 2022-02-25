The power of your content is the value it offers your audience. If you give them something useful and engaging, they’ll pay attention and keep coming back. This is the foundation of any viable social media strategy, but just as important as the quality of your content is its consistency.
Consistency is important because it keeps you on your audience’s radar; they’ll come to expect your regular content. It’s also beneficial because social media platforms’ algorithms favor creators who post consistently. When you publish your high-quality content regularly, you’ll see more engagement for your efforts. Once you get into the flow of consistent posting, it’s easy to do.
Start by deciding how often you’re going to post content. Think about what you and/or your team can plan, create and publish without getting overwhelmed and consider that you may need to hire support.
Do you know when your audience is online and the most active? Every social media channel tracks this type of data about its users, and provided you have the appropriate type of account, you’ll be able to access this information about your followers. Using the peak times for your audience is a great place to start for figuring out how often you should post.
Once you’ve decided on the frequency and best times to post, compile this information into an editorial calendar. Your calendar includes when you post, content types and channels. For best results, make sure your calendar aligns with your social media strategy and track your results monthly (at a minimum).
When I’m working with clients, we also consider the content buckets that exist directly and in the periphery of their product. Understanding that every person won’t be ready to buy right away, we include content that sparks interest and engagement without the pressure of having to solve an urgent problem.
Consistency also shows up in the way your business looks and sounds in your marketing. As people are getting to know/understand you, your business and your product, building trust is important. Make sure you give them something to remember. Aspects like your colors, fonts, tone and aesthetic all help you create a consistent experience that interested consumers will keep coming back for.
Lastly, don’t forget about using tools to maintain consistency. There are a ton of schedulers available to choose from, and some platforms have built-in scheduling features. When you show up for you audience every day, you improve your searchability, brand loyalty and conversion rates