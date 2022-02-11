Do you want to know the secret to using social media to create success in your business? You could set aside time each day for figuring out how to build your audience, answer questions, share content across your channels and interact often to drive engagement. But you won’t truly see results unless you create a clear social media strategy.
It’s your strategy! Your social media strategy is the plan that identifies your goals and maps out how you’ll put your channels to work so you can build awareness, establish credibility, build strong relationships with your audience, get paid and achieve those goals.
Creating your strategy requires you to research your audience and figure out its needs so you can identify the topics, formats and types of content they prefer. When you’ve gotten acquainted with the problems, you’ll be able to offer the right kind of help, in the medium that they prefer. Your strategy will give you the clarity you need to create content that resonates with your intended customers. The more you know about the right customer, the more refined your marketing will be to attract those people.
Your social media strategy serves as a high-level guide for your everyday digital marketing activities. Your strategy keeps your goals in view and helps you focus on what matters. With your long-range business goals identified, you’ll know how to plan the specific tasks to carry out each day to get you closer to your goals. Every action you take will be aligned with your strategy will achieve results.
Without a clear strategy in place, it’s easy to get caught up in the comings and goings on your go-to channels. You end up just endlessly scrolling through your feed and commenting randomly, not really getting anything at all done. When you have a plan beforehand where you know what content to share when and you have protocols for social media engagement, you can simply plug and play. You won’t have to sit down each day and figure out what needs to be done next. You’ll have a clear and prioritized to-do list.
Getting started with creating an effective social media strategy begins with understanding the value of your offering and how it intersects with the needs of your target customer. With this information you can confidently create a plan, take consistent action and monitor your metrics to see what’s working and what isn’t so you can refine your way to success.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.