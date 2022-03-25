Getting started with digital marketing is easy, right? You just need to sign up for a few accounts and you're good to go — right? Not quite. The truth is that you can't just jump into digital marketing without understanding your offer, your customers, your goals, and the impact your actions will have on those around you.
Add to that a global pandemic, supply shortages and a 'wake-up call' about how society views work-life balance, and you’re sure to notice a shift in your audience behavior, which means it could be time to rediscover your customers.
How do you know if your customer base has changed? I believe it helps to pay attention to what they’re doing, not what they’re saying. Think about all the times a potential customer commented on your social channels about needing your product, yet they’ve never made a purchase. What more could you share about your business, your level of expertise or how your product can improve their lives to convince them?
I like to remind my clients to consider the 360-degree lives of their intended customer and use their content to show how much they get it. If your customer base has experienced changes in their family structure, their employment or in any other way within the past year, your marketing may need to change to show that you can deliver for them now.
Trends come and go in the online space, and your audience might have discovered a new channel (like TikTok) or a new form of content (like short-form video or audio). Could you adapt to meet them where they are? In my own business I shifted away from one platform and focused on another last year after noticing my reach and engagement decrease. Instead of blaming the algorithm I figured out where my audience’s attention was and started showing up there. You can do the same thing for your business.
Once you’ve determined how they’ve changed and where they’re spending time, you’ll want to know what new interests they have so you can figure out ways to keep the lines of communication open. When people recognize that they’re seen, heard and appreciated, they’ll be comfortable responding to your questions and actively engaging on your channels.
It’s always important to consider how external factors can impact how people interact with your business. You’ll be able to notice when behaviors change, and you can rediscover your customers all over again.