You’ve heard the phrases before: “Content is king, content isn’t king, it’s the kingdom;” “content is the reason search began in the first place.”
As a content strategist, I’ve used these quotes many times myself during workshops or in client meetings. Whether you agree or not, if you’re planning, creating and publishing content for your business, I’m willing to bet you have one goal in particular in mind: To make money.
According to Demand Metric, 90% of organizations use content as a form of marketing, spending an average of 25% of their budget. For every dollar spent, content marketing can generate about three times as many leads as traditional marketing, but how do you know if your content is making money?
If you stopped posting on social media, stopped making videos and stopped sending emails to your subscribers, what would happen? Would your audience notice? Would your income dry up? For many businesses nothing would happen; their absence would probably go unnoticed. With intentional planning you can structure your content in a way that makes money in your absence.
Like a lot of people during the pandemic, my family experienced significant tragedies, and I stepped away from my business for over three months. I didn’t publish any content; it was complete radio silence on all my public platforms. But my business made more money in 2021 than we made in the previous three years combined. How did this happen?
Publishing content doesn’t lead to you making money automatically, you must position your content to position your business for the sales you want. For my personal situation, I revised my business strategy during the pandemic after noticing my audiences’ online habits changed. This allowed to me to update my customer journey maps and publish content that ushers my audience through getting to know me and ultimately buying my product.
Using the power of automation, I had emails set up for new subscribers. I also have an archive of videos, blog posts, social media posts and articles that addresses my audience’s needs. When people were ready to hire my company, I also had systems in place to handle new customers.
Your content should be making money. It’s nice to get clicks and comments online, but cash keeps you in business. If you want to build awareness, establish credibility, and get paid while reducing the need for paid advertising, your content is the way to do it. Put it to work and grow.
Moniek James is a master content strategist at Renegade Creative Media Group.