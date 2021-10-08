Do you have a documented digital marketing strategy? What was your process for creating it?
A winning strategy is shaped by the journey that a potential customer travels to make a buying decision. Shaping a digital marketing strategy according to customer behavior and experience is a smart way to plan your content so you make the most of your digital assets and social media posts.
Why is the customer journey is important?
As marketers and sellers of solutions, our customers have an expectation that we can deliver the experiences they’re looking for. When we understand the questions that individual customers may be asking (before they buy), we’re able to create content marketing plans that provide valuable insights to prospective buyers. Mapping out the customer journey allows digital marketers to identify the pain points that exist within their customer base and plan their marketing efforts around those unique experiences.
What does a customer journey look like?
Think about the last time you had an actual customer tell you why they had a bad experience with your business, or a time you received feedback from one of your loyal customers. Even though both ended up making the same purchasing decision, they didn’t arrive at that destination in the same way. I’m willing to bet that your audience is comprised of multiple customer types, each with their own unique set of values and interests that shape their decision-making process. An effective customer journey map will include buyer personas, the stages they go through and the social networks they prefer.
When digital marketers align their goals with their customer lifecycle, they’re able to create marketing materials that intersect with the daily lives of potential customers and guide the digital journey with relevant content.
For example, what would your potential customer be asking/searching for when they looking to learn more about your product? During the awareness and initial consideration stages, a consumer might be wondering if other people are experiencing the same challenges as them and looking information about how they addressed the issue. By the time they’re ready to buy, customer feedback will be important.
In this competitive digital age, marketing that connects is about consistency and usefulness. Marketers who can maintain a level of relevance within the customer experience will give themselves a degree level of authority over their buying decisions. The secret to success in digital marketing is understanding the customer journey; it’s where connections that convert happen.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.