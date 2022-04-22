One of the fundamentals aspects of branding your business is determining what sets you apart from competitors. It's important to be clear about why your business is the right choice when consumers are reading, watching and hearing marketing messages from sellers on every platform.
This point of differentiation is your Unique Selling Proposition (USP), the distinctive benefit you offer that allows customers to choose you over another business. Your USP shapes everything from the colors and language your business uses to the content you publish to attract, engage and convert customers. But in a sea of competitors, how can the average business owner ensure their uniqueness?
The collective advice is to define the problem you’re solving, identify your key strengths and find a niche to target. When it comes to your marketing the focus is often on the product being sold, but when determining what your USP is, it can be helpful to turn the attention to you. Identify what make you, the business owner, unique.
Brand voice is a big part of being unique online and figuring out how you want your business to communicate starts with you determining if your business sounds like you or not. What role does your personality play? Think about the direct conversations you have with your potential customers; do they represent the experience you want to create?
For my business, the buying process involves some type of direct contact with me (either through videos or live sessions), so my business sounds like me. I want my audience to know what to expect after they make a purchase.
Your business may not technically be a personal brand, but I believe it can be helpful to infuse it with elements of your personality to help your business stand out.
When you’re clear on the uniqueness of your USP you’ll be able to confidently promote your business knowing that there isn’t another option available like you. Your business becomes “immune” to competition because you’re in a lane by yourself. You can clearly communicate the benefits of working with you and the exclusive experience they’ll have when they shop with you.
We don’t have any control over who else enters the market to sell what we’re selling; but we can make sure we understand the needs of our audience so we can keep them happy.
If your business is making the same offers as another business in the same way they do, then you’ve just made your business unnecessary. Don’t be afraid to go all in and leverage your experiences and the unique perspectives that you bring to your work.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.