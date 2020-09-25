As a business or brand owner, your email list is the most valuable digital marketing asset you own. Among the three media types that can be used for digital marketing, email falls into the owned category. Unlike social media, your email list cannot be taken away from you (unless you spam people’s inboxes), and you have an opportunity to engage on a virtual one-on-one basis with subscribers. If social media is the cocktail party, email is the coffee chat.
Email marketing is excellent for building awareness about a product, service, brand, event, or business. By delivering those messages directly to the user’s inbox, the spillage that you could experience when using other digital marketing methods is avoided. Also, even if the recipient doesn’t open your email, you can still deliver your message with a creative subject line.
While it’s very advantageous for business owners to put email marketing to work, it’s important to consider the consumer and what will attract them. When inviting people to sign up to receive messages from you, what are they getting in exchange for their email address? Being bombarded with marketing messages all day long means that most consumers are pretty savvy, and shrewd about how they interact with companies online.
Armed with the ability to attract consumers using their interests and customize messages based on behavior, email lends to more conversions and sales. Marketers can expect an average return of $42 for $1 invested in email marketing. Email is one of the most cost-effective forms of digital marketing today, which means the industry is also ripe with scammers or those that desire to exploit opportunity. common to hear of companies that sell so-called “leads lists” for businesses, stay far away from those offers. Safeguard the integrity of your email service provider account by ensuring you have explicit consent to contact people.
It doesn’t matter what you sell, email marketing can help you sell more of it. Used in conjunction with other digital marketing vehicles, your business can create a 360-degree experience that elevates the level of interaction, professionalism and solidifies your brand identity.
With the advent of social media, text and even messenger as methods of communication, email has stood the test of time, and it’s not going anywhere. By the year 2023, the number of email users is expected to reach 4.3 billion…half of the world’s population.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.