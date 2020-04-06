I’ve been having repeated conversations with business owners about what they can do during the current global health pandemic to keep their businesses afloat. Do they continue to promote their products and services and risk coming off and heartless and aloof? Do they stop marketing and advertising activities and jeopardize their ability to make money? It’s been very hard to figure out how to walk the line between business owner and human being, but I believe that’s where the small business competitive advantage lies. Marketing during requires a higher level of creativity and strategy, and it makes thriving possible for the businesses that are willing to do the work.
First, don’t hide your humanity. With self-isolation becoming the way of life right now. understand that consumers are looking for moments of connection. They’re looking to identify with others that feel what they feel, which presents opportunities for engagement. Don’t be afraid to share how you’re feeling as you’re leading your business because authenticity stands out in a sea of manufactured conversations.
At the same time that you’re leading with compassion, don’t forget to be strategic. Put yourself in your customer’s shoes and ask what they would prefer to see right now. What information would be helpful? How can you foster good will through your content and/or your products? Brand equity matters more during times of crisis, and you can raise awareness, strengthen the loyalty of your followers by cultivating a positive reputation of being supportive when people need it most.
Before you can implement anything, you’ll need to take a brutally honest look at your business and figure out where you’ve been slacking with your online marketing activities. (don’t worry, every business has at least one area…) Do you have an engaged email list? Is your Facebook group dead? Are tumbleweeds rolling through your Instagram profile? While the world is at a standstill, why not brush up on these skills? Social distancing is great for “flattening the curve”, but not so good for businesses that depend on foot traffic. Maintaining contact with subscribers and followers and keeping them engaged now can pay off in sales later.
I believe that there is opportunity in every crisis, and business owners get to determine how they can score now and how significant their rebound will be. Let’s not waste it.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.