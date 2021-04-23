Social media allows business owners to connect with customers online, but how do you choose the right strategy for your business? Whether you’re starting or expanding your online footprint, knowing how to make social media work for you can be overwhelming.
There are so many channels, so many platforms, and so much noise – it’s sometimes hard to know where to start. Once you’ve identified your go-to social media channels for marketing your business, choosing how to use your social media channels is your next step, and my 3 "S" Method will help you get clear.
Getting started with this method requires you to take what I call the “cloud” perspective of all of the social media channels you use for your business and grouping them according to how you intend to use them. Consistency is key on social media and consistency doesn’t happen without a plan.
The first S is “Staple." These are the channels that you use all the time, for all of your content in its full-length form. These are the channels where you publish and engage most often because you know that the bulk of your target audience is active on the platform. For example, Facebook has the largest user base with 2.8 billion monthly active users, and more than half visiting the site daily. If you recognize that your intended customers use Facebook on a regular basis, this channel will constitute as a staple channel for your business.
The second S is “Serial." These are the channels where you share abbreviated versions of your full-length content. If you create videos for Youtube, you could publish snippets of those videos on your serial channels as a way to drive views. You may publish less frequently than on your staple channels and that’s OK, matching the preferences of the segment of your audience on these channels is what matters most.
The final S is “Supplement," and these would be considered the add-on channels that you use to reach potential customers who are in the margins of your target audience, or to research growth opportunities. The channels in this category would have the least amount of publishing and engagement for your business
The best way to be consistent and successful with your social media marketing is to make a plan. I hope my 3 "S” method will help you create more clarity in your online processes so you can achieve your desired results.