Maybe you started the year with a solid marketing plan that targeted your ideal customer with precision. You set your business on the right track; things were going great. Sales were increasing, you were gaining followers online and your email list was growing. Then COVID-19 became the prevailing conversation of our lives…the largest curveball ever.
In times of uncertainty, people look for answers, they look for support, guidance and reassurance that things will be okay. As leaders in the small business community I believe we have an opportunity to be a source of calm and normalcy, which means we may need to redefine online marketing for our businesses.
Tradition dictates that businesses focus on selling the product only, and that still holds true because earning money matters, especially with employees being furloughed and self-isolation becoming the norm. Expanding the business has historically looked like expanding product offerings in order to make more money, but the online world has changed that. With the proliferation of social media and digital platforms there are opportunities today to develop a brand as well. Instead of leaning on products, the highlighting brand means to depend on the idea that the business represents.
My approach to online marketing can be summed up in two words: laser and scattershot. I believe that small business owners have the ability to create content with a high-energy orbit around one particular topic, like I do with content marketing, and develop answers to the questions that their target audience has. This opens the door for a reputation of being the authority while bringing awareness to a problem that the business can help solve.
Once that content has been created it has to be distributed, which is where the scattershot comes in. With the wide range of platforms that exist in the online space, there are opportunities to attract more people by delivering valuable information on the platforms they prefer. If there is a network that you’ve been eyeing for your business, now is the time to experiment!
Innovation by design is better than innovation that is forced; let’s choose to be proactive in our small businesses, leverage technology on purpose and redefine what it means to be an online marketer in 2020.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.