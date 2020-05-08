Are you one of those business owners waiting for the “all clear” to be given to the world so things get back to normal? Are you hoping that on that great day you’ll open the doors to your establishment, flip your sign from closed to open and welcome the influx of shoppers with wads of saved-up cash that they’re ready to spend?
I hate to break this news to you, but the normal that we knew is no more. A new normal is here. In this new normal, consumers are apprehensive about being in spaces with large numbers of people, and in the weeks and months of self-isolation they’ve probably formed new habits. This means your visions of people lined up to take advantage of the same doorbuster deal you’ve done in the past are less likely.
The truth that we have to accept is that the world has been changed, our customers have been changed, which means the way we do business has to change.
I believe the key going forward will be expanding to the online space. Building your company’s online strategy was always essential (in my opinion) and now I expect more small businesses will recognize the need to do this with intention.
Going online provides a bridge between your core business, which may serve a local audience, and a virtual audience that will allow your business to make more money. Your company’s online strategy should consist of four ingredients: content, SEO (search engine optimization), social media and email.
As consumers get more comfortable spending, they’ll be looking for solutions online. Your content can do the talking for you by helping your business show up in search results. Social media is going to be extremely valuable because shoppers are asking for recommendations and advice from their online networks. Wouldn’t you want your business to be tagged in those conversations? Email allows you to collect subscribers from your online platforms and continue the conversation via their inbox.
Armed with the right mindset and tools, I believe the small business community can bounce back from our current situation and return stronger than ever before. If your business has been guided by tradition in the past, it’s time to recognize and accept that traditions change, sometimes forced by a global pandemic, and decide if you want to continue your relationship with the post-Coronavirus consumer.