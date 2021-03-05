When you’re running a business your content helps prospects and customers build Know, Like and Trust and get the most out of your company. Particularly when we think about social media content, it’s in the context of product-based businesses and focused on highlighting the product itself. The value of content for a service-based business isn’t often considered, and there may be missed opportunities to raise awareness, build credibility, engage with potential customers, or retain existing customers.
The first content idea is testimonials. If you struggle with finding the right words to say to connect with your audience, allow your existing customers and clients to say it for you. User-generated content (UGC) is brilliant social proof because potential customers have an opportunity to identify with past customers and see themselves in their experiences. You also get to plant the idea that people are already buying from you, which creates a sense of FOMO, or fear of missing out.
As a service-based business owner your work probably involves direct interaction with the people you serve, so sharing your business birth story and your learning journey adds a layer of credibility to your offers. In the online world it’s easy for a person to pretend to be something they’re not, so don’t be shy about touting your unique combination of experience, education and skill. Sharing what you’ve learned along the way shows that you can be a pain reliever for your intended customers.
Who’s on your team? Highlight the people who help you support your customers and clients every day. Adding a human face to your brand creates connections that aren’t possible when you only talk about your product. Service-based business owners have the luxury of “touching” every customer, so give people an idea of who they can expect to interact with once they invest with your business. Sharing behind-the-scenes content is good for fostering connections as well.
If your business creates some type visual transformation, sharing before and after content is incredibly powerful. No matter what industry you’re in, social media users love to see the astonishing results of how a person, place or thing has been changed as a result of working with you.
Even if your product isn’t something that can be held in a customer’s hands, there is opportunity to position your service-based business as a trusted resource while preparing your audience to buy from you. Allow your social media content to help your business grow.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.