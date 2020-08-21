Small businesses are vital to the economic health of a community. Local businesses provide opportunities for people to pursue their dreams, achieve financial independence and are drivers of innovation. According to the Small Business Administration, 54% of U.S. sales come from small businesses. When the pandemic hit and stay-at-home guidance caused businesses to pivot, online awareness became a matter of shutting down for good or surviving for small business owners. I believe that the rebound will come, and the organizations that use this time to improve their online search rankings will thrive in our new normal.
People are hungry for information right now and SEO (search engine optimization) is the fuel that keeps organic search moving. According to YouTube’s Chief Product Officer, video viewership is up 75% since March and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook’s CEO) testified before Congress recently that there are 12% more active users on their platforms than last year. This is a clear indication that now is the time to create and publish content that is useful to your target audience. With so much attention being directed toward online platforms during the pandemic, blog posts, videos and social media content can help boost awareness while reducing expenses.
Social media has been around for 13 years or so, and the direct correlation between it and SEO is still unclear. However, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are indexed by search engines like Bing and Google, so take advantage! While it’s not clear that likes and follows are linked to searchability, if you’re active on your social profiles and did online search for your business, I’m willing to bet you’ll see it on the first page of results.
While the internet creates opportunities to reach a global audience, local SEO provides a solid foundation for your business’ online status. Google My Business listings have prominent positions in Google search results, so claim or update your listing and start publishing updates there as well.
Content has always been the foundation for a successful online marketing campaign and our current climate makes it clearer that consumers want content that helps them solve their problems. Whether it’s education or entertainment, getting your content online where consumers actively looking for information can accelerate visibility. If you want to maximize opportunities while maintaining your online audiences, start taking control of your SEO today.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.