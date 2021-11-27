Holidays are a time for family spending, relaxing and celebrating. For many people, they’re also a time for holiday shopping.
According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales during November and December will grow between 8.5 percent and 10.5 percent over 2020. For small business owners who want to capitalize on the money momentum this year, the must-have tool is something we’ve talked about since this column started: social media.
I first started using social media as a business owner in 2012 during the good ol’ days where every Facebook user who followed your page saw every post. It was glorious. Now with a variety of platforms to choose from, users scroll through thousands of pieces of information every day. This means virtually unlimited possibilities for discovery. Have you claimed your business’ property on the channels your potentials customers will use to look for gift ideas and research products?
Raydiant’s 2021 State of Consumer Behavior report found that 48% of consumers have replaced a product they typically purchase in-store with an online alternative during the pandemic. Brand loyalty is still important, but no company can’t assume it’s a given considering the accessibility that social media creates. The convenience of online discovery and access makes this possible, and the success of your holiday campaigns could depend on what shoppers discover about the experience you provide and your company values.
The holidays are busy for shoppers and sellers alike and using your social channels to support your customer service activities. Respond to frequently asked questions (using canned responses makes this more efficient), provide instructions for order shipments and pickups, and answer support requests.
When it’s easy for people to communicate, community has room to thrive. Using tools like Facebook groups, Instagram Stories, direct messages on Instagram and Twitter will allow opportunities to connect and get involved with your audience, to participate in the conversations that they’re having. It’s also a way to drum up business in time for the holidays. Adding a human 'face' to your business makes it easier for your customers and potential customers to share their experiences with you.
As a growth-focused small business owner, you know how important it is to be on the cutting edge of technology, trends and consumer behavior
Social media is a growing force in the consumer’s mind when it comes to holiday shopping.
Social media platforms are no longer just for fun or flirting. They’ve evolved to become so much more than that. People now use them to research products, ask questions about services and even to make purchases. These platforms are not only good for promoting your brand, but also for gauging the pulse of the public.
Moniek James