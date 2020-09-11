Marketing is essential for EVERY business, but marketing in the digital space can be overwhelming, confusing and time-consuming.
The key to any successful digital marketing campaign is creating (and following) a process, and the model I like to apply is PDCA (Plan Do Check Act). PDCA is a Lean Six Sigma model for continuous improvement, and it can help cultivate digital marketing campaigns for better results.
There is a very familiar phrase that goes, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail,” and being successful in the digital marketing space begins with a plan. Customers have an expectation when they decide to interact with a company and buy a product, so your job as the marketer is to create that experience.
The planning phase is where you look ahead and decide where you want to be, then work out how you will get there. So, what’s your end goal? What digital marketing platforms will you employ to help you achieve your goal? What types of content are you going to post? How often will you publish? This phase is important because it sets the tone for everything else that comes after.
After building the plan it’s time to do, to take action. Being intentional during this phase can be supported with technology and automation. If your plan includes social media posts or emails with a consistent message to show the value of your product, consider scheduling those ahead of time. An added benefit of using tools to assist in this process is the available of data, which makes the next phase much easier.
Every responsible business owner knows the importance of data and using it as a measure of management and improvement. The activities that you engage in as a part of your digital marketing efforts have to checked, they need to be analyzed for effectiveness. Otherwise, what’s the point of doing it all? Use the original goal as a benchmark to gauge success or learning (we don’t fail, we learn what doesn’t work).
The final step in this process is asking yourself this question – everything that has been implemented in the past 3 steps, what needs to be adjusted? What needs to be fixed in order to get closer to the objectives?
Digital marketing is essential today for building awareness and attracting customers. Small business owners that know how to leverage the right tools in the right way can set their businesses up for lasting success.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.