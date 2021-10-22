Digital marketing is a complex topic; there are so many different channels and strategies it’s hard to know what will work and what won’t.
Testing and optimization for every channel and campaign is necessary to figure out what your audience will respond to and be moved to invest in. Your digital marketing will be effective and successful if you’re willing to invest in finding the right formula that works best for your industry, your products/services, and your target audience — and the secret to doing this isn’t really a secret, it’s research.
Research is a crucial first step when you’re creating a marketing plan, whether it’s a podcast, a blog, or a video series. The more you know about your audience and their needs and interests, the more you’ll be able to tailor your content to them.
I often see aspiring digital marketers who post a blog, hoping that they’ll find loads of readers or viewers, only to discover that their audience doesn’t exist. And I’ve also seen aspiring entrepreneurs, who spend a fortune creating the perfect digital marketing strategy, only to realize that the engagement is substandard, or their marketing efforts aren’t converting as planned.
In the first place, know why your audience is consuming your content. When you know what your audience needs and wants, you can develop the strategy and supporting content to give it that special touch; you’ll get people to pay attention. Every person who chooses to connect with you is unique and has a unique need from your content, so use your marketing to connect with the pain points you know they have.
Before investing time and money on a new marketing channel, it’s important to discover which channels will allow your business to connect with your intended customers. For example, if your ideal customers are small business owners, LinkedIn may be a better option than Twitter. Learning as much as you can about your intended customers will help you figure out where to find them online.
acan build an online marketing campaign that provides what your customers are interested in (based on their needs) and allows you to achieve your business goals. In my opinion, content is the most important ingredient in any marketing endeavor and determining how you’ll measure success will specifically align with the way your audience has shown that they respond.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.