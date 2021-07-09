Digital marketing is a complex topic; there are so many different platforms and strategies that sometimes it's hard to know what will work and what won’t. It requires testing and optimization — for every channel and campaign. Your digital marketing will be effective and successful if you're willing to invest in finding the right formula that works best for your industry, your products, services and your target audience — and the secret to doing this isn’t a secret at all, it’s research.
Before you can plan any type of digital marketing campaigns, you’ll need to be clear on the product, the people, their needs and interests, and how your offer intersects with those factors. Digital marketing allows you to create conversations with your audience online, but before investing resources into creating the “perfect” digital marketing strategy, research is important to ensure your activities are aligned with the target audience and prioritizes engagement and conversions. Be clear on who you’re selling to and why they should care.
Next, which channels will be the most appropriate for your business to use to reach your intended customers? For example, if your ideal customers are small business owners, LinkedIn may be a better option than Twitter. If you sell crafts or handmade products, Instagram or Etsy might be ideal. Knowing how to recognize where the attention is currently being undervalued (this means more opportunity) is an essential skill to have.
Don’t be afraid to experiment with different platforms when the one you’re using isn’t as effective anymore. Based on your initial research you’ll be able to understand where your customer currently spends time online so you can meet them there, and you’ll notice. You’ll also be able to determine the keywords that are most relevant for your business to create content that is tailored to providing these answers.
Backed by your research you can build a digital marketing campaign that provides what your customers are interested in (based on their needs) and allows you to achieve your business goals. In my opinion, content is the most important ingredient in any marketing endeavor and determining how you’ll measure success will specifically align with the way your audience has shown interest in the past.
Digital marketing is an ever-changing field so it's important to stay up-to-date on trends in your industry. Doing your research will help you notice when habits and interests have shifted so you can adapt your marketing accordingly.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.