When it comes to social media marketing, many business owners find themselves falling into the same traps. It’s easy to be influenced by what we see others doing and this can lead to the development of myths. I call them myths because although there’s an element of truth within these situations, they’re often overblown to the point of becoming false. There’s nothing more frustrating than hearing myths regarding social media that are preventing business owners from growing their businesses. As a content strategist, I want to share with you the top social media content myths that business owners believe, and what they should do instead.
The first myth is asking family and friends to follow is the best way to build a following. While it’s nice to have the support of loved ones online, if they’re not your intended customers this is simply window dressing. What good is a substantial following if it doesn’t lead to substantial sales? Instead of trying to sell to people that your products aren’t suited for, focus on creating the content that will attract those you can best serve, and publish that content consistently.
The second myth is that social media isn’t “serious” marketing. Let’s consider that major corporations use platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and these companies invest large sums of money to create conversations with interested users on a regular basis. Does that sound trivial? According to Edison Research’s Infinite Dial survey, 79% of the US population uses at least one social media network, so the opportunities to raise brand awareness, build traffic, provide customer support, promote content and drive sales are significant.
Lastly, the myth that social media is a fast track to success is especially harmful to growing a business because it creates the idea that instant results are the norm. Social media is a robust marketing and advertising tool, which means it requires a clear strategy that supports the business goals, just like any other tool. For example, I work with clients on developing their customer profile, defining their product benefits and creating a publishing schedule so they can maximize social media for their businesses.
Every business owner who chooses to leverage social channels to give social media a try and stays engaged for the marathon (not a sprint) sees results. You have what it takes to build an audience and create sales using social media. Don’t let a few myths block your business growth.