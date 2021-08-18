If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Consistent customers are the foundation of any business and marketing is the way to find them, keep them and get them to buy more.
Crafting a message that speaks directly to your customer’s needs is crucial, but it’s not always easy to do. What sometimes hinders small business owners for making the connections that generate sales is being clear on the benefits of their products and services. Whether it’s a low-priced item or a high-ticket offer, knowing what the customer is really paying for is essential if you want to be confident when you’re asking a potential customer to buy.
Think about your existing products, are you clear on what you’re really selling? Does your marketing help potential customers attach a deeper meaning, result or take away from your offer so they’ll see it as something that is irreplaceable?
Consumers don’t want your product specifically; they want a result. They want to change how they feel. They want to know how to change their lives. If your product allows them to do any of these things, it’s your responsibility to include those messages in your marketing.
Small business owners like you have a chance to plant the seeds that teach consumers to think about your product as the solution to their problem. Do you help people save money or time? Do you help people feel more confident? Do you help people become better parents or plan meals with less stress?
Lead with the value of your offer by connecting it to the challenge that you know the customer is experiencing.
Whether you sell physical or digital products you can also highlight the transformation that you offer. Use visuals like photos and videos to illustrate what ‘after’ could look like so potential customers can see themselves achieving those same results. If you don’t have your own pictures to show, check out stock image sites.
Being clear on what you’re really selling gives you a competitive advantage by making your product exclusive. Successful businesses know that the best way to make a sale is to understand the customer. What are their needs and problems? What are they trying to accomplish?
When you can answer these questions, you can tailor your marketing and sales messages to highlight the benefits and results that your customer is most interested in achieving.