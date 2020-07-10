At the beginning of 2020, nobody could have predicted that we would be where we are right now. Being a business owner is hard under normal circumstances, and the times we’re in right now are anything but normal. At the same time, our responsibilities do not end when things become as serious as they are right now. Over the past few months I’ve heard business owners agonize over how to address the global pandemic and the uncovering of underlying racial tension that exists in this country.
I’m sure none of you started your business with the idea that you would have to deal with such issues, but here we are. Not knowing what to say is completely understandable, most people are struggling to find the words. You don’t have to know what to say, but I’m willing to bet that there is somebody in your network that does know what to say, amplify their words. Small business owners don’t have teams of copywriters and marketers to craft expertly worded statements, I believe that we should, at a minimum, acknowledge what is happening.
Crucial conversations are a part of the job in business. On any given day entrepreneurs have to self-advocate during negotiations, stand behind their decisions and offer accountability for their employees. We typically don’t have issues with these situations because we’re guided by our ideas of right and wrong. In my mind, our current climate is no different. Our personal values and moral philosophies should be our guides.
Here’s the thing, the products you sell may have nothing to do with race relations or viruses – but the people you expect to buy are probably being impacted by these things. Their perspectives may have changed as a result of what they’re seeing on the news every day. When you consider your next customer’s state of mind, you’ll be able to connect on a human level, which fosters loyalty and goodwill toward your business. You have a chance to make your brand values clear through your content.
I believe we’ve been given an opportunity to walk the walk – even in the midst of global turmoil we don’t have to stop marketing. We need to keep the lines of communication open with our followers, subscribers, customers and clients, even if it’s just to say, “I don’t know what to say”