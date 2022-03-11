One of the most significant things to recognize about your digital marketing content is that you need a process.
In my experience, what small business owners do is choose a channel (based on what other people suggest/recommend), look to see what other creators are doing, and try to mimic what they see. This is a recipe for confusion (for the audience) and inconsistency (for the business owner).
When you don’t have a documented process that allows you to look for inspiration, capture ideas and publish on your social networks in the same way every time, being in constant creation mode feels overwhelming. With all of these variables in the equation, this is where documenting can be a game changer.
When you’re living the lifestyle of a small business owner who does what you do, your life will give you opportunities every day to have something to publish. Savvy marketers know that it’s not enough to simply say what they do, because anybody can say anything these days. But when you live the life and show what it looks like, your audience gets to make the connections for themselves and develop trust in what you have to offer.
In my opinion, documenting lends more credibility than creating, and when you’re passionate about what you do it’s easier to show it off!
Is there something interesting that just happened with a current or recent customer? Have you signed up for a new training or taken a business trip that’s going to help you serve your customers better? Have you said “yes” to a new opportunity? Have you hired (or let go of) a team member? Every one of these instances is an opportunity to document your experiences to educate, enlighten, entertain, empower or engage with your audience. Over time you’ll be building the Know, Like and Trust factors that influences purchase decisions while setting yourself apart from your competitors.
It’ll be up to you to treat those moments as vehicles for showing that you walk the talk.
As a small business owner, you already have a lot on your plate. When it’s hard to keep up with the social media content machine by constantly creating, build a process for documenting your day-to-day activities and lighten your digital marketing load.