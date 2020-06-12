Now more than ever, it matters that business owners are sending the right message. When consumer trends change, the businesses that are able to adapt their messaging to suit the current reality come out on top. Business owners tend to only think about the bottom line, but without customers no business can survive. With competition increasing and customers becoming shrewder about the brands they connect with and support, creating content is a great way to stand out and speak to your target customer in the way they’ll clearly understand and resonate with.
Content marketing allows business owners to maximize their promotional effectiveness, because every blog post and/or video presents a chance to meet a potential customer at every step of the buying journey. You can anticipate and create the conversations that a customer will be looking for to help them determine what to buy when they’re ready to buy it. To top it off, this can be done without spending a lot of money! Even if blogging or making videos isn’t your cup of tea you have an advertising budget, your content matters because you still need to have something to say in your ads.
According to a study by DemandMetric, content marketing costs 62% less than traditional marketing and generates about 3 times as many leads. If you’re currently investing in traditional advertising to get leads, consider investing in content to nurture those leads.
When you’re creating content, you’re able to professionally toot your own horn while deepening your connection with your audience. Your followers, fans and subscribers hearing from you on a consistent basis allows them to get to know you and trust your perspective. You become more credible, more relevant and your business reaches more people. Also, this may sound harsh, but everybody doesn’t trust you. Starting a business isn’t as difficult as it once was, and anybody can pop up online with something to sell. Your content is proof that potential customers and clients can be confident in the ways you can help them.
You have customers out there that don’t know they need you (yet), you have an opportunity to put your content to work and build the business you’ve always wanted. Your content marketing matters because it’s an essential ingredient to generating awareness for your business. Your efforts allow you to position yourself as an expert, guide your prospects to the answers they’re looking for and ultimately offer your products.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.