To the average business owner that’s busy managing the day-to-day operations of their business and taking care of their customers, the thought of adding more tasks is overwhelming. However, when it comes to the activities that keep the business alive, we simply don’t have a choice. According to a 2018 RetailDive report, the majority (87%) of consumers are starting their product searches online, they expect an innovative shopping experience and they want connections that are value-driven and personalized. A strategic digital marketing plan is the solution.
Digital marketing is multidimensional, crosses platforms and is a constantly moving machine, and I believe this is why I small business owners avoid it.
No marketing plan should be developed without considering the goals of the organization and the habits/interests of the target customer at the forefront. If your small business intends to keep serving and selling to consumers that are turning to online platforms to assist them in making their purchasing decisions, this is the most significant reason why you need digital marketing right now.
Thousands of new businesses are entering the marketplace every month, and if we want to compete, we have to get more sophisticated in our marketing and our ability to connect with potential customers.
Many business owners that I talk to complain about low or no engagement on their social media profiles. This is definitely frustrating, but social media isn’t the only method of marketing. The advantage of maximizing an all-inclusive digital marketing plan is the ability to leverage multiple avenues to reach a consumer. When the results from one medium don’t meet the goal, consider another medium. Customer behavior changes all the time and business owners have to adapt if they want to stay relevant.
Small businesses actually have an advantage when it comes to digital marketing, because creativity wins over large budgets. Think about the creators on platforms like Youtube and Instagram that started with nothing but their mobile devices. Being a team of one or a small operation is a bonus that can accelerate your campaigns more than throwing money behind videos and blogs.
Between email, social media and website content there are opportunities to engage in conversations with your audiences and learn more about their needs so you can serve them better. Digital marketing is the future and the future is now.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.