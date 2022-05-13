Let’s be honest, it takes a lot to “do” digital marketing. Between platforms competing for attention, new features and user trends, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with it all. Business owners are constantly faced with choices that tug at their time and resources and since marketing planning impacts sales, these conversations have to also be on the to-do list.
When it comes to the marketing specifically, how does one filter through what’s important and what’s worth ignoring? We all know it’s important to track, measure and analyze data to figure out how your campaigns have performed, but why do we have to keep talking about this?
In my experience, small business owners don’t do this consistently or skip measuring the results of their marketing efforts because it’s hard to know what needs to be measured. There’s a lot of information to weigh, but as the leader in your business you set the tone and you decide the goals you’ll work toward. With clear goals in place, you can determine which metrics align and will matter most to creating the results you want.
Management consultant Peter Drucker is credited with saying, “What gets measured gets managed.” Regarding your business, what do you want (or need) to manage? Website visitors? Social followers? Clicks? Sales? Knowing which pieces of data directly contribute to your goals will help you identify the metrics to track. For example, if you’re planning to launch a new product in three to six months, your focus might be audience growth, engagement and email subscribers.
If that new product is a membership community that includes a free trial, you might shift your attention to prioritize trial conversion and churn rate after your launch period has ended. The metrics that matter to you may fluctuate based on what’s happening in your business at the time, and it’s up to you to recognize when it’s time to shift your attention. You can make informed decisions about how often to measure without getting overwhelmed.
I know it might seem easier to simply follow the advice of the business gurus about what digital marketing data is most important, but those people don’t know the specifics of your business operation. Empower yourself to define your vision, set goals that have room for your business growth and decide for yourself what to measure. It’s your business; you get to decide what matters and what to measure.
Moniek Jamesis a master content strategist for the Renegade Creative Media Group.