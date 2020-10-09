Most of the time when I talk to business owners about their content, say for social media, I encourage them to create and publish more. I encourage them to write blog posts, do livestreams or create videos for Youtube to get more eyes on their business and attract interested buyers. Content is a form of marketing, and in my opinion, every piece of content that gets published reinforces the foundation of that business.
Except many entrepreneurs and business owners that struggle with creating and publishing content because they feel like they're bragging on themselves. They don't want to be the person that shows up on Facebook or is always on a livestream talking about how great they are and how amazing their product is. When the business owner believes that they have to be a shameless marketer, it creates a discomfort that doesn’t spark confidence in potential buyers and imposter syndrome.
Imposter syndrome psychological pattern in which one doubts one's accomplishments and has a persistent internalized fear of being exposed as a fraud.
I understand that when I tell business owners to ramp up content marketing, I could be aggravating that fear. That discomfort that exists could manifest in ways that look like avoiding content marketing altogether. The added pressure of showing up to be scrutinized for any signs of imperfection can fill anybody with dread.
So instead of putting the focus on themselves, I encourage marketers to shift the focus to the intended customer; to make the customer the hero of the story. I believe the job of the marketer is to guide the hero to their win; to provide the necessary tools to solve the hero’s problems.
Imposter syndrome dictates that you as the content-creating business owner will ultimately be exposed as a fraud, that people will discover that you aren’t the person you “pretend” to be and judge you for it. This fear goes out the window when efforts are directed toward supporting the customer. It becomes easier to show up online with useful content, because the goal is to help. There’s less of a worry to be perfect when you embrace being Alfred instead of Batman.
Your job is to help the hero save the day, and your content is the gateway to your product that helps make this happen.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.