The start of the new year is a great time for all business owners to take some time to reflect on the past 12 months and set goals for the coming year. This is also a great time to audit your business performance to determine where you are in relation to the current year’s objectives. Conducting an end-of-year audit is an essential task for anyone who wants to grow their business, but I’d like you to consider adding a few additional questions to your process.
First, what platforms do you need to learn to connect with more of your intended customers in the coming year? Let’s be honest, consumers are fickle and tend to flock toward whatever platform is trendy in the moment. If your business growth depends on reaching more people in the new year, you’re going to want to be on those platforms as well. Get out of your comfort zone and experiment!
What equipment/resources do you need to invest in? Part of my end of year audit usually involves buying books, enrolling in a course or two and buying video equipment. If you plan to serve more people with your offers, you’re going to need fresh content. Think about the areas of your expertise that you can improve with more learning and how you can elevate the quality of your photos, videos, blogs and social media posts to help you appear more professional and relevant to consumers looking for quality products and services.
Lastly, what roles do you need to hire for? More customers equal more work and if you don’t want to be buried by an avalanche of sales that cripples your business, think about how you can increase your capacity now. If you don’t have funds available to pay a new tea member, consider partnering with a fellow business owner and barter services. In my earlier years as an entrepreneur, I traded services with graphic designers, consultants and even photographers. In a global economy you can also look at hiring from overseas, there are tons of websites available today for finding help.
It’s important to move on from the end of the year by looking back on what worked and what didn’t, and then figuring out how to use those insights to build a stronger business in the coming year. It’s great to focus on the business itself, but don’t forget about the role that you play in steering your business to success.