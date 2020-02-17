In the online space, trust comes at a high premium, because it’s so easy to create fictitious identities and present something that’s not real. Data breaches, cyber-attacks, fake accounts and privacy rights issues also have created an environment where the default setting for consumers is to be wary.
In this type of online atmosphere, it’s the responsibility of sellers to deliver a high level of transparency if they want to build trust.
Small business owners face significant challenges as marketers to stay relevant on social media, because it’s so crowded and noisy.
Consumers are looking for ways to create their own unique experiences online, and the top platforms are making it easier for them to do this.
The intersection of right place and right time with the right people is the foundation of successful marketing, and social media allows small business owners to create smaller “universes” within their larger online world. Creating the sentiment that the customer has control of how they interact with the business is the next level of personalization online, going beyond using their first name in marketing emails.
For example, I believe it’s important to make content feel as native as possible to the publishing platform.
There are a plethora of tools available (many for free) that can be used to optimize images and videos for each channel. Instead of posting a Youtube link on Facebook, consider uploading the actual video so viewers can watch without leaving Facebook.
The audience-targeting feature on Facebook can limit posts so they’re only seen by specific followers based on their interests, so users see exactly what they want to see while they’re on the app. Videos can also be personalized as thank-you messages, invitations, promotions and on product pages.
If consumers are looking for online experiences that make them feel like they’re in their own little social media world, why wouldn’t small business owners insert themselves into that phenomenon? The customer journey is evolving and spending more time to learn more about the people that have attached themselves to your business is key to building the type of relationship the benefits everyone.
If the goal is to create customers that create more customers, providing multiple personal touches can go a long way toward creating the type of loyalty that keeps businesses in business.