You’ve probably heard the news that Instagram is starting to hide public likes on posts. According to the company’s CEO, this move is being made to support the well-being and mental health of users, to remove the pressure of posting perfection and competing in a popularity contest. On a platform that’s built around photos and videos that highlight the best-looking aspects of everything, this is a huge turnoff.
Here’s the truth: in the grand scheme of business-building things, likes are a vanity metric. A follower liking a post doesn’t equate to money in your bank account. Influencers and celebrities that have built businesses based on the number of likes they receive on posts have threatened to leave the platform, but Instagram’s motivation (at least what they’re saying publicly) is to improve the way users feel.
Even if you haven’t felt any negative impacts from the toxic environment on Instagram, I believe that hiding likes can lead to a better experience on the platform.
The goal of every social media platform is to keep its users happy so they’ll spend more time using the apps, so if public likes are gone, how can users openly express their agreement or appreciation for the content they like? They can comment!
With the proliferation of social networks these days, I also wouldn’t be surprised if Instagram is TRYING to raise the level of engagement from a simple “double tap” to getting users to take the time and type something.
Think about it, wouldn’t you rather have a conversation with your followers and know their thoughts about a particular topic? If users are encouraged to share their opinions, they’ll be more likely to share their opinions, giving marketers more opportunities to engage with those comments and gain insight into how to target users in the future.
Subsequently, if users are commenting more, then marketers like you and I are motivated to post more. When we post more, we add more content to keep the platform fresh, which keeps users interested and on the platform for more time, which allows Instagram to sell more ads.
See how that works? Everybody wins.
I challenge you to get clear about how you can continue to leverage the valuable platforms like Instagram as marketing vehicles, just make sure you’re delivering what helps you meet your business goals and supports the experience that the platform wants to create.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.