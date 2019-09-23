Recently, during a Facebook Live broadcast, one of my followers posted a comment that had me curious. They said, “Hey anniversary followers, congratulations!”
Immediately I thought, “Anniversary followers? What’s that? How does this person know something about my followers that don’t?”
If there is one thing we should come to accept about the world’s largest social networking platform, it’s that we can always count on changes being made to page features without publicly announcing them or alerting page administrators. I had just experienced a change to Page badges that called for more investigation.
In June 2018 Facebook rolled out Badges for Pages, which allows followers to be easily identified and highlighted with a ‘Top Fan’ Badge. The badge is assigned based on engagement, which makes it very easy for Page owners to know exactly who is commenting, liking and sharing the most, and helps followers stand out and essentially self-identify as a VIP. For my business pages, my top fans treat their designation as a mark of distinction, and I try to acknowledge the new “honorees” when the designations change.
Since introducing the Top Fan badge last year engagement on Facebook has increased significantly, which supports their mission of creating authentic interactions between users. Later last year the badge feature was expanded to Groups, allowing members to be identified as Founding Member, New Member, Rising Star, Visual Storyteller and Conversation Starter. In a very short time badges have become something that users try to earn by being more active and as of September 2019, Business Page badges now include multiple follower types including anniversary and milestone. Page fans can now collect multiple badges as well and in some instances, choose if they want to have their badge displayed when they comment. For the page owner highlighting Top Fans lends to the credibility and attractiveness of the page, because people look to others for guidance on what to follow and pay attention to.
If you want to encourage your follower and fans to earn their badges, create the types of posts that encourage interactions and consider rewarding your top fans with discounts or gifts.
In the crowded social media world everybody wants to be noticed. If Facebook will assist you with identifying the people that give your business the most attention, and engage more often it makes sense to leverage badges so you can foster a deeper sense of community with your VIPs.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.