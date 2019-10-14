Do you remember the days when the average small business owner simply had to establish themselves at a location, flip their sign from ‘closed’ to ‘open’ every day and customers/clients would come spilling in through the front door?
Yeah, I don’t either.
This is pretty close to the way it used to be in the real estate industry, buyers and sellers either checked listings in the newspaper or chose the agent that was referred from friends. That’s not the case these days. There are apps, websites and platforms that allow customers to search, and find, the home they want before having a conversation with a real estate professional. Eighty percent of millennials and 68% of baby boomers are using mobile devices to search online, and millennials now make up more than 60% of first-time homebuyers. Things have certainly changed.
According to the National Association of Realtors, over 90% of real estate agencies have websites already, and property listings generate the most traffic from prospective buyers and renters. Given the rate of change in the technology space, now is the perfect time to expand the digital footprint to include social media platforms and meet consumers where they’re going.
Like practically every other industry, social media can be a force multiplier in real estate and showing up is the first step. Authenticity and creativity are key in a sea of providers, and there are many features that allow real estate professionals to be disruptive, like livestreaming and augmented reality. Considering this particular industry is especially crowded, developing a personal brand to instill trust and confidence in their ability to deliver a unique buying and/or selling experience. Linkedin, Pinterest and Youtube are also valuable marketing platforms for the real estate industry because consumers are already looking to these resources to support their offline activities.
I would encourage those in the industry to come up with interesting and innovative ways to engage followers and lead with what makes them unique! Users go to social media for three things: inspiration, education and entertainment, and these are opportunities for create deeper connections with prospects.
One final tip – don’t marry yourself to these tips. Staying relevant to your audience will require you to stay on top of online trends and figure out the best mix of tips for achieving your business goals.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.