ON SOCIAL MEDIA
In my June column article, I mentioned that Facebook is taking a turn to becoming the private social networking platform. With a push to provide more opportunities for private and/or impermanent conversations, it’s going to be important for business owners using Facebook for marketing to shift their focus to features like Groups.
Facebook Groups aren’t new, but if you’ve been active on the platform within the last 2-3 months you should have noticed changes to the way this feature shows up in your day-to-day scrolling. There are some very important attributes of Facebook Groups that you (as a business owner) should take care to pay attention to, as they can help you work with the trend toward less public interactions between users and the brands they follow.
Given the lingering stench of the Cambridge Analytica fiasco, users are making privacy more of a priority these days. Engaging in groups instead of on public pages allows for more secure dialogue with people that share similar interests.
If your business page is experiencing a decline in organic reach (EVERYBODY is), then being an active participant in groups related to your industry can be a great way to expand your audience. Consider this, if your business page is the front yard where people look as they drive by, the group is the backyard where people are invited because they have something in common. Facebook is further capitalizing on already-higher engagement by positioning group notifications in user news feeds and recommending groups to join.
Being the administrator of a group will also stretch you as a leader. When people choose to join your community, they expect you to set the tone and lead the way. This is great training for any entrepreneur/business owner, and that’s not the soldier in me talking…
Facebook recently rolled out the option to join groups as your business page – meaning every valuable and helpful post you share is listed under your business page name, not your personal profile.
Here’s the caveat: if you’re going to include Facebook Groups in your marketing strategy, make sure you’re investing time in the groups where your target audience is. The numbers don’t matter as much as the potential impact that you can make by sharing your knowledge to build the level of trust removes some of the friction from selling.