Social media is great. Even with the privacy concerns and spambots, it’s a superb marketing medium for any business owner, regardless of the size of their operation. The ability to leverage platforms to build an audience and sell products at no or low cost is game-changing. Except many business owners don’t use social media much because they don’t know what to post. The reason for posting consistently on social media is this rationale: if you want consumers to stop on your channel when they’re ready to buy, you’ll have to get them to stop on your channel to engage first, to set the tone for making a purchase.
Having access to all the marketing and advertising channels in the world is useless if you don’t have a message, and your message is made up of your content. From a marketing perspective, content is “the principal substance offered by a website”, and the people hanging out online are looking for places where information, inspiration, education and entertainment are being offered.
Social media is a game of attention, and if you’re looking for attention, you’ll need to be attention-worthy. This means leveraging trending topics or answering questions related to your product/industry, or sharing information that you think your audience might be interested in. You’re going to want your profiles to show up in the timelines and news feeds of your current followers, and the nature of social media allows for consistent “showing up.”
If you’re concerned (afraid) of your followers thinking that you’re flooding them with content consider this: they wouldn’t be following you if they weren’t interested. Secondly, on Facebook the algorithm shows your content to an average of 2-4 percent of page fans, and on Instagram about 10 percent of your followers see your posts. Unless you’re paying for wider distribution, you’re probably not in any danger of your followers seeing more of your posts than they want to see.
What makes content so great is that you get to do it in the way that best suits you; if you’re a great writer, publishing blog posts on your website and sharing them on social media is a great idea. If you’re confident in front of a camera, consider the power of online video to deliver your message to the people you want to attract.
The point is to do something – show up or you’ll risk being forgotten … because capturing attention is the first step, having something to say that your audience will find interesting will get prospective buyers to keep coming back.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.