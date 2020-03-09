Back in the day, marketing a business wasn’t so complicated – all you needed was a storefront and a sign letting people know when you were open, and you just had to spend money advertising in one place, the Yellow Pages.
The boundary between the customers and the business were clear and everything was wonderful.
That’s not the case anymore. Marketing a business happens on multiple levels and being online means that no business is ever really closed. Sales can cross borders in seconds, which is great for business owners and shoppers that value convenience.
That expediency does come at a cost, though, because every action that happens online leaves a trail. Those breadcrumbs add up to the digital footprint for users and businesses alike.
There are significant benefits to having a digital footprint for business owners, first is the opportunity to create whatever first impression you want! I believe the most important contributor to a business’ digital footprint is content. Every item that gets published online or delivered via a digital channel establishes (and repeatedly confirms) the perception of the business.
Your business digital footprint includes email campaigns, videos, website pages, blog articles, podcasts episodes, keywords and search engine results, paid advertising, live chat, landing pages, webinars, etc. It also contains commentary that others make about the business online in reviews, testimonials and media coverage. Everything that happens online factors into the digital footprint.
The end goal of business is to increase revenue and being intentional with nurturing a perception that attracts the customers and clients that will buy.
My best advice is to focus on the identity that you want to create and leverage online properties to repeatedly and consistently reinforce that status to solidify credibility and trust in your audience. Imagine that you’re building a house and everything your business publishes online is a brick – make sure that you get the house you want.
I know that this is a lot to digest and figure out in one column, so I’m excited to announce that the On Social Media column will be expanding to include digital marketing of all types for small business.
I consider social media to be one leg on a three-legged stool, and it’s important that readers get the full picture of what it means to exist in the digital marketplace. Stay tuned!
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.