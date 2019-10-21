Instagram has made some significant changes to its algorithm, and as a result, organic reach has taken a hit. Even though reach on Instagram is a bit higher than on Facebook (10% versus 4%, respectively), it’s absolutely important to understand how content is treated on the platform if you want to grow.
In 2016 Instagram announced that users’ feeds would prioritize what matters most to them as indicated by the content with which they engage, and in January 2019 the platform had to make an “official” statement that feeds are personalized based on engagement, timeliness of posts, how often Instagram is used and the number of followed accounts. So what does that mean exactly? How can a business use Instagram to attract interested users, grow their followers and make sales?
The first step is to elevate the quality of your images. Captivating images are what furls Instagram, and if you want more people to see your content, it has to be attractive enough for them to stop scrolling and click “Like”. Low-cost apps like VSCO and Enlight can be used to jazz up your photos. Are you a good conversationalist? You need to be on Instagram. The algorithm priorities engagement, so if you can encourage conversations in the comments, you’ll be giving the machine exactly what it wants.
The “engagement first” aspect of the algorithm makes Instagram a great platform for hosting a contest, because who doesn’t like free stuff? Giveaways and similar promotions can be used to encourage sharing, build a following and introduce more people to your products and services.
In order to make your posts searchable, use hashtags that apply to your community, product and business. Consider the terms that your target customer would use. According to SproutSocial, nine hashtags is ideal, but Instagram allows up to 30 so it’s worth experimenting to determine what works best for your business.
Even though Instagram Live and Stories don’t have any direct impact on how the algorithm functions within the newsfeed, you gain “front and center” access to your followers’ accounts by showing up at the top of their feed when you post a Story.
You don’t have to be afraid of tackling Instagram’s algorithm, just make sure that you’re taking advantage of all available features to maximize your impact on the platform.
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.