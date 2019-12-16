If you’ve attended any of my recent social media workshops, you heard me talk about the power of live video to connect on a deeper level with your audience and boost your business’ bottom line.
For the people who are afraid to get in front of the camera, I have three words of encouragement: “Do it anyway.” Livestreaming isn’t a trend; it has the potential to be a foundational aspect of your social media marketing strategy, if you choose to allow it to be. The key is to show up and be the energy you want to attract, and this is possible for anyone, even Ferris Bueller’s economics teacher.
Every business owner wants more marketing, and live video is the highest form of marketing right now so it can’t be ignored. Forty-four percent of live video viewers say they watch less TV as a result of livestreaming, and the demand for live video continues to increase! The first step to being great on live video is a commitment to consistency. Particularly with regard to social media and algorithms, a constant presence is necessary in order to break through the noise.
I like to remind business owners that every successful live video begins with preparation. For many business owners, the nerves really kick in once the red camera light is on, so planning beforehand is a requirement. I recommend doing an outline of the major broadcast points to stay on topic, and consider lighting, sound and background. If you want viewers to stop scrolling and tune in to your broadcast, these things matter because your audience needs to be interested, and that begins with the way your “show” looks.
Practice makes practiced, so if you need to rehearse, do it.
Final tip – when the broadcast ends the work isn’t over. Taking the time to reply to comments from viewers lets them know that you care, and they’ll be more inclined to tune in when you go live the next time.
If you want to accelerate the growth of your business in 2020 and build a following of interested prospects, and get more sales online, live video is the spark that can help make it happen. Your business is too important not to show up, the world needs what you have to offer. Go live!
Moniek James is a serial entrepreneur and nerd who helps small business owners use social media to be more awesome online. Find her at www.moniekjames.com where she shares her favorite entrepreneurial hacks and musings.