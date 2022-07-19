HEREFORD — The oldest and longest-running tutoring center in Sierra Vista that has been helping students for four decades gain a renewed ability in reading and math has opened a new learning center in Hereford.
Located next to Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant at 7216 State Route 92 in a building that has seen a host of eateries for more than 20 years, it marks the second time in 13 months Stilwell’s Learning Center has opened a new location.
But why in Hereford, of all places, 10 miles south of Sierra Vista, where Stilwell’s Learning Center, an established facet of the education community in Sierra Vista, has operated since 1980?
“We saw there was a big need in this area for students who were having a difficult time (academically) because of the impact that COVID had, especially on their reading and math skills,” said Ashley Rogers, the center’s chief marketing and operating officer and granddaughter of the company's CEO, Chuck Stilwell. “We didn’t want to do a temporary Band-Aid fix. We wanted to build on basic foundations. We also know how expensive gas is, and we wanted to make driving from Hereford, Palominas and Bisbee more affordable so parents didn’t have to drive all the way into Sierra Vista.”
Opened since June after Stilwell purchased the property, Rogers and Stilwell have been busy remodeling the new tutoring center, which already has 10 students. Stilwell said when the interior is completed, it will accommodate 20-30 students. A large sign fronting SR 92 touting Stilwell’s Learning Center is already in place. Since the building has a full commercial kitchen, Stilwell plans to eventually open a coffee shop and café.
But at the moment, Stilwell's main thrust is not only revamping the new learning center, it’s about helping children become confident about reading and getting a solid grasp on math, subjects he said many struggle with.
“Our desire is to rescue children who don’t have math and reading skills, primarily second- to 10th-grade students,” said Stilwell, who began his learning center in San Diego before relocating to Southern Arizona. “I use a research-based program that provides us with an opportunity so we don’t have to have lesson plans or give students homework since I found that doesn’t really work. It’s about going back to learning basics skills they didn’t have from the beginning.”
A little more than a year ago the tutoring center moved to the West End, relocating to 160 N. Canyon Drive from the Haymore Plaza on East Fry Boulevard where it had been for decades. Stilwell was so busy that right before 9/11 he said the center had about 100 students. Because the new location was so close to families based at Fort Huachuca as well as Carmichael Elementary School — basically around the corner — the move to the West End made perfect business sense. Stilwell said the center currently has 30-40 students.
And because of the pandemic that he feels really hampered children’s reading and math skills, Stilwell said opening the new Hereford location also made sense.
“Kids lost so much (educationally) during COVID,” he said. “We needed to look at things differently after the pandemic.”
Stilwell opened his tutoring center and specialized in helping students in grades first through ninth with foundational reading, writing and mathematics skills. He knew firsthand how powerful a helping hand can be — as a child, he received help when it came to learning.
With more than 50 years working as an educator — including teaching Zaire students in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Africa, and across the U.S. — Stilwell has focused on helping students with learning disabilities, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism and dyslexia.
Stilwell never tires from the challenge. He primarily focuses on helping students with reading and writing through auditory visual impression pairing along with establishing a solid foundation in reading, writing and mathematics to build from.
In a nutshell, Stilwell loves how his center impacts the lives of children.
“I’ve had fourth and fifth generations who have come through our doors,” he said. “People who know about us and have been here themselves keep returning, or their children’s children do. I recently had a student who was reading at a kindergarten level as a second-grader. After just six months, she was reading at a fourth-grade level, and boy, was she proud.
“It’s success like that makes what we do so gratifying.”