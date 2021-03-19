Editor’s note: The Herald/Review is examining the impact on different careers amid the pandemic. This is the second installment of the series.
While those entering the medical and technology fields noticed an increase in demand, those in the performing arts industry are having to get creative in reaching audiences from a distance.
With pandemic safety guidelines limiting musicians from booking indoor venues, many have turned their focus on creating more original works and live-streaming their content over the internet.
Gerardo “Jerry” Moreno, a guitarist with the Panic Station band, says that he’s turned to self-reflection for writing more original songs amid limited performance opportunities.
“I guess throughout this pandemic, we’ve all had some time to think,” said Moreno, “I’ve had a lot of time to think and reflect with my guitar ... I’ve grown a bigger passion and listen to some more music and learn from my heroes (about) how to put a song together.”
Moreno, 22, who joined the Panic Station band over two years ago, said that during limited performance opportunities, he hopes to expand upon his skill as a songwriter.
“Longevity in a career in music is the goal,” said Moreno. “I’m putting in my work to see if I can do that. I just want to keep going forward. Eventually the day when we won’t have a pandemic, I want to be fully seasoned but still learning more.”
He continued, “Original music is something that I’m going to pursue for the rest of my life. I absolutely adore music, and I don’t think it’s something I can ignore in my daily life.”
Julian Woods, a singer-songwriter from Safford, said that, “(There) hasn’t been too much opportunity to do shows or gigs. It’s actually been pretty dead ... I’ve performed on Instagram live, and made a set list. For me, I just enjoy singing and performing ... I’m looking forward to when things open up and we can have live entertainment again.”
Woods, 24, said that during the pandemic, he’s focused more on expanding his creative pursuits towards writing and directing music videos.
“I made me take a step back and reevaluate a lot of things, not necessarily giving up music, but take the time to assess how am I going to play music,” he said.
Adapting to the lack of live shows has been a challenge.
“I’m still trying to figure that out. Is it creating more of the online stuff, recording more videos since you can’t perform them live ... It really is just figuring out where to go.”
He said knowing that he’s not in this situation alone has been somewhat comforting.
“I’m not feeling as much pressure, because every musician is in the same boat,” he said. “It gives me something to look forward to, because the time to perform music live will return and people are going to celebrate it more. It will be like a celebration of what music really is.”
Kira Gee, 20, an Arizona State University music student from Sierra Vista, mentioned that the pandemic had a notable impact on her aspirations in the music field.
“I had three different choirs and vocal lessons, I had a lot of recitals coming up and those all got canceled,” said Gee, “Once the lockdown hit, it really had some terrible things hit, but I also had some time for self reflection.”
Gee said that during the lockdown she worked at Passion Cellars, a writing tutor at Cochise College, and volunteered at Valor HospiceCare.
She said that she has funneled more time into writing more songs about mental health.
“Just being isolated has certainly changed my perspective on writing music,” she said. “I used to write a lot about relationships. But I’ve spent more time on mental health. I’m trying to write a song based on the seven stages of grief. I thought it would be interesting to do a song based on each of those stages.”
Gee said that she’s going to take a year off of school, saying that her teachers “were wonderful, but I need that in-person interaction. I love school and I don’t want to kill that love with online ... I hope enough of us will get vaccinated and we can perform again.”