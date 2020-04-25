SIERRA VISTA — The owner of a payroll company is accused of taking half a million dollars from at least eight of her clients, Sierra Vista Police say.
The law enforcement agency has been investigating Patricia “Trish” Bowman, owner of Daystar Payroll LLC, since February, and so far eight victims have been identified, said Detective John Papatrefon.
Papatrefon said Thursday that Bowman embezzled $500,000 from her victims and he has forwarded the case to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office.
“That amount ($500,000 for all eight victims) is before penalties and interest,” Papatrefon said.
Bowman, who did not respond to a request via social media from the Herald/Review for comment, could be indicted by a grand jury in the coming weeks, Papatrefon said.
An internet search of her company, which Bowman purchased in 1996, shows that the services Daystar provided included: payroll report preparation; 1099 and W-2 preparation; workman’s compensation reports; direct deposits at no extra charge; same day payroll processing with no direct deposits; next day processing for direct deposits and no set up charges or hidden fees.
Bowman, who stated on her website that she attended schools in Sierra Vista after moving here when she was 11, also wrote: “I love what I do and really enjoy the close relationship that I have with my clients. I look forward to many more years!”
An information box online that shows the name, number and address of Daystar Payroll however, now includes a red strip across the top that says “Permanently closed.”
Mark Browning, a CPA in Sierra Vista, represents one of the victims in the Bowman investigation. Browning said Victor Lopez, who owns Sonora River Electric, came to him after losing money to Bowman and her company.
Lopez declined comment for this article, but Papatrefon confirmed Lopez is one of the eight victims in the case.
Browning said Bowman is “a disgrace to the accounting profession.”
Cochise County superior court records show a complaint was filed against Bowman and her company last month. The plaintiff is Canyon State Wireless, a Motorola distributor in the area.